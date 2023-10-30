Holiday Market by Sister Cities set to return in November

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is welcoming back its Holiday Market by Sister Cities for the third time.

The market is making its return on November 17th, 18th, and 19th, at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo.

Over 80 exhibitors from Mexico are expected to take part in this year’s event with handmade products.

Organizers say that this year is different from the rest and shared what shoppers can expect.

Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau Assistant Director Joel Vasquez says “This year it’s going to be very unique becuase one, we’re going to have the most exhibitors we had in the three years and, the other thing, is that the product we’re bringing this year is very unique and that’s why we want the public to come. It’s a free event, and we want them to come into the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo and enjoy these three days. Come and shop because there will be a lot of stuff. "

The Holiday Market is in collaboration with Hispanic International and Farmer’s Market.

