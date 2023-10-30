Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Houston teenager apologizes following park attacks

By CNN
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX (CNN) - A teenager from Houston, caught on video sucker-punching random people at local parks, has expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging he made a mistake.

The video, first shared via the Nextdoor app, shows Alford Lewis striking a man from behind.

Lewis claims that he shook the man’s hand and hugged him afterward, but this cannot be verified.

Law enforcement is investigating the incidents, and the victims may need to file charges in order for the case to proceed.

Lewis hopes his experience serves as a lesson for others to think before engaging in harmful actions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin
Laredo motorcyclist dies after going into oncoming traffic
29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
Internal investigation’s findings on UISD Superintendent
New Jersey fugitive caught in Laredo
New Jersey fugitive arrested in Laredo
Xavier Neira
Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Rain Ends Early Tuesday, Still Chilly
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Houston teenager apologizes following park attacks
Rio Grande International Study Center celebrates life of Dr. James ‘Jim’ Earhart
Rio Grande International Study Center celebrates life of Dr. James ‘Jim’ Earhart