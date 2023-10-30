Houston teenager apologizes following park attacks

HOUSTON, TX (CNN) - A teenager from Houston, caught on video sucker-punching random people at local parks, has expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging he made a mistake.

The video, first shared via the Nextdoor app, shows Alford Lewis striking a man from behind.

Lewis claims that he shook the man’s hand and hugged him afterward, but this cannot be verified.

Law enforcement is investigating the incidents, and the victims may need to file charges in order for the case to proceed.

Lewis hopes his experience serves as a lesson for others to think before engaging in harmful actions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.