How to find registered sex offenders in your neighborhood ahead of Halloween

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Halloween is less than 24 hours away and many little ones are excited to receive some treats from the community; however, law enforcement is advising parents to keep a close eye on their children when they go trick-or-treating.

Like other states in the U.S., Texas has a ‘No candy’ law in place, which means convicted sex offenders cannot give out candy but there are ways to find out if a sex offender lives in your area.

Law enforcement agencies say convicted sex offenders are supposed to keep their lights off throughout Halloween night to indicate that children should not go to those houses.

Second, the Texas Department of Public Safety has a sex offenders registry list that is available to the public.

Sergeant Erick Estrada with DPS said the registry is a great tool that can be used by parents and the community to see who lives in their neighborhood.

“We do have a registry to help out the parents that is found on the DPS website where they can actual map out sexual offenders,” said Estrada. “So, if you and your family will be going out there with the children, you’re able to access the website which is registration for sexual offenders. They are listed from low risk to high risk depending on the offense they committed from everything from the location, who the person is and age.”

Estrada said that all registered sex offenders have different guidelines when it comes these holidays.

If people are sex offenders and don’t abide by the rules, they are given by the court, they could face additional charges and law enforcement would follow up with them.

This is all on a case-by-case situation.

Law enforcement said it’s important to keep an eye on their children and keep them protected when having fun.

