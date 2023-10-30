Shop Local
Laredo Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist over the weekend.

The collision was reported this past Saturday after midnight on Loop 20 near Sinatra.

According to Laredo Police, 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin was traveling northbound on Loop 20 when he reportedly crossed the median, drove into oncoming traffic, and crashed into a Chevy Trax.

Holguin was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are pending toxicology reports from the driver of the Chevy as well as Holguin.

“It is still an ongoing investigation, the driver, we’re going to wait for the results of the autopsy of the driver of the motorcycle,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “Like I said, the Laredo Police Department Crash team unit is currently investigating this accident, we’re going to be waiting for the results to see of the for the blood samples of the deceased individual.”

Police say the driver of the SUV gave consent to offer a blood sample.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the case.

