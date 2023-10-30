Laredo’s first Olympic athlete returns home after competing in Pan American Games

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a day to remember as a young boxer who is now part of Laredo’s history landed at the airport Sunday afternoon.

Many friends, family members and even the Laredo Mayor gathered at the Laredo International Airport lobby to welcome Jennifer Lozano.

Lozano returned home after being in Santiago, Chile competing in the Pan American Games where she claimed silver but got a better reward, as she qualified to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

It hasn’t come easy for Lozano.

She has made many sacrifices and has dedicated all her time to practicing.

“Usually, I train at like four in the morning and then I’ll train three times a day after that and it gets pretty intense because my life is usually revolved around training,” said Lozano. “I don’t have any time to waste. Free days are basically time to recover. I’m mostly home. My favorite days are basically going home and seeing my mom besides that I don’t slack off. Now my main focus is getting that gold no matter what and I’m going to that get that gold by any means necessary for sure.”

Lozano said her journey has had its ups and downs but with the support of her mom, grandma, and her team, she’s been able to push through.

She will fight in the Olympics in Paris next summer.

Lozano is the first Laredoan to go to the Olympics.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.