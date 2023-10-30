Shop Local
Internal investigation’s findings on UISD Superintendent

File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Weeks after the UISD Board of Trustees made the decision to propose the termination of its superintendent of schools, the law firm behind the investigation of the claims has released its findings.

This comes after the board proposed the termination of Superintendent David Gonzalez’s employment contract for what they have termed ‘good cause.’

This decision follows the final investigative report on harassment allegations against Gonzalez conducted by a third-party law firm.

Below is a document that outlines the findings of the investigation.

New Jersey fugitive caught in Laredo
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted for sexual conduct against a minor
City of Laredo to hold ‘Fright Night’ event
