Internal investigation’s findings on UISD Superintendent

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Weeks after the UISD Board of Trustees made the decision to propose the termination of its superintendent of schools, the law firm behind the investigation of the claims has released its findings.

This comes after the board proposed the termination of Superintendent David Gonzalez’s employment contract for what they have termed ‘good cause.’

This decision follows the final investigative report on harassment allegations against Gonzalez conducted by a third-party law firm.

Below is a document that outlines the findings of the investigation.

