Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident, authorities say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re learning more about the extent of injuries a man suffered in a motorcycle accident overnight.

It happened just before midnight.

According to reports, first responders went out to the intersection of Polaris and Jacaman.

It was there that they found a 24-year-old man with life-threatening head injuries.

The man was taken to Laredo Medical Center in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

