New Jersey fugitive arrested in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man, 32-year-old Antwine King, was captured at the downtown Greyhound bus station Saturday afternoon.

He was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon without a permit out of Newark, New Jersey.

He was also found to be in possession of marijuana and crack cocaine at the time of his arrest.

King was taken to the Laredo Police Department for booking.

