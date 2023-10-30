Rain Ends Early Tuesday, Still Chilly

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold airmass from Canada will mix in with the large cold airmass that lowered our temperatures Sunday night and Monday. This will end our rain Tuesday morning, but will keep our temperatures well below the average temperatures for this time of the year. Southerly winds with warm temperatures will not return until the upcoming weekend.

