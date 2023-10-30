Rio Grande International Study Center celebrates life of Dr. James ‘Jim’ Earhart

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This past weekend, the Rio Grande International Study Center celebrated the life of one of its own who recently passed away.

The non-profit held a memorial ceremony as well as a river paddle along the Rio Grande for the late Dr. James Earhart.

According to the Texas Legacy Organization, Dr. Earhart was a biology professor and co-founder of RGISC.

He also worked to protect the Rio Grande and the contributing creeks, wetlands and watersheds in the Laredo area from its booming growth and development.

Dr. Earhart passed away in March of this year.

