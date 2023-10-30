Shop Local
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and caused damage to a police unit and a pillar.

The driver, identified as Eliseo Solis, 30, was arrested and charged with a DWI.

Laredo Police responded to the drive-thru of a restaurant located at 4515 San Bernardo Avenue.

When the authorities arrived, they found Solis asleep behind the wheel.

Officers attempted to wake him up, which is when Solis stepped on the gas, veered off the curb and crashed into a police unit.

Despite the crash, the driver continued to nod off and eventually crashed into a pillar inside the parking lot.

Solis was apprehended without incident.

