United and Alexander High School to showcase musical talents in San Antonio

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two UISD high school bands punched their ticket to the state marching competition.

Both United and Alexander High Schools will showcase their marching and musical talents in San Antonio.

In a sendoff over the weekend, Alexander band parents, teachers, administration, cheerleaders and even the football team lined up on Del Mar Boulevard for a sendoff as the band headed out.

The competition will be held at the Alamodome with preliminaries for 6A schools taking place throughout the day on Monday.

If either school advances, the final competition will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

Good luck to both schools.

