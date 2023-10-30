Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

United and Alexander High School to showcase musical talents in San Antonio

By Mindy Casso
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two UISD high school bands punched their ticket to the state marching competition.

Both United and Alexander High Schools will showcase their marching and musical talents in San Antonio.

In a sendoff over the weekend, Alexander band parents, teachers, administration, cheerleaders and even the football team lined up on Del Mar Boulevard for a sendoff as the band headed out.

The competition will be held at the Alamodome with preliminaries for 6A schools taking place throughout the day on Monday.

If either school advances, the final competition will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

Good luck to both schools.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin
Laredo motorcyclist dies after going into oncoming traffic
29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say
New Jersey fugitive caught in Laredo
New Jersey fugitive arrested in Laredo
Xavier Neira
Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
Internal investigation’s findings on UISD Superintendent

Latest News

6a newscast recording
United and Alexander High School to showcase musical talents in San Antonio
Noon newscast recording
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Noon newscast recording
18-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting