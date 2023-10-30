Webb County Heritage Foundation hosting book fair

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Book lovers are being called to share their love of stories at a book fair this weekend.

The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to kickstart their holiday shopping this Friday at what they’re calling an outdoor market of literary treasures.

Genres represented include history, world travel, literature, art, ranching, geography, and much more.

The fair occurs this Friday, November 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Andrea Ordonez, with the Webb County Heritage Foundation, helped provide details and more information for the fair happening this weekend.

The fair takes place at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum at 810 Zaragoza St.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.