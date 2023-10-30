Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County Heritage Foundation hosting book fair

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Book lovers are being called to share their love of stories at a book fair this weekend.

The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to kickstart their holiday shopping this Friday at what they’re calling an outdoor market of literary treasures.

Genres represented include history, world travel, literature, art, ranching, geography, and much more.

The fair occurs this Friday, November 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Andrea Ordonez, with the Webb County Heritage Foundation, helped provide details and more information for the fair happening this weekend.

The fair takes place at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum at 810 Zaragoza St.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin
Laredo motorcyclist dies after going into oncoming traffic
29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say
Xavier Neira
Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Much Colder And Wet Beginning This Evening
Aus Fest Carnival
Aus Fest Carnival opens up at Sames Auto Arena

Latest News

New Jersey fugitive caught in Laredo
New Jersey fugitive arrested in Laredo
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted for sexual conduct against a minor
Border Patrol agents arrest man on charges of sexual conduct with a minor
6a newscast recording
City of Laredo to hold ‘Fright Night’ event
City of Laredo to hold ‘Fright Night’ event
City of Laredo to hold ‘Fright Night’ event
New Jersey fugitive caught in Laredo
New Jersey man arrested in Laredo on murder charges