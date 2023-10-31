Shop Local
Alma Pierce Elementary Students showcase science skills

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Alma Pierce Elementary recently held its science fair.

Students from first to fifth grade competed to see who would advance to the next level.

Several students turned in some great projects showcasing their science skills.

This year, the judges were students from the Nixon High School Science Team.

The winner of the science fair goes on to compete at the district level.

