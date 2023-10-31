Shop Local
Border Patrol vehicle involved in an accident on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic came to a crawl shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday night at the corner of San Gabriel and Mines Road after what looked like an accident involving a U.S. Border Patrol Unit.

Extensive damage could be seen to the front of the vehicle as agents and Laredo police officers did their best to control the traffic.

Not many details are available as of yet, but we’ll update this article as soon as more information is available.

