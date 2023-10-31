Shop Local
Bruni Elementary holds Halloween parade for students

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One elementary school helped its students get into the Halloween spirit.

At Bruni Elementary, superheroes, princesses, and even bananas roamed the halls on the only day of the year where Batman taking notes in class doesn’t even bat an eye.

Bruni school officials helped put on a Halloween parade where students were able to show off their costumes and community agencies gave out candy.

One assistant principal we spoke to thanked the organizations for coming in and making the day extra special for their students.

