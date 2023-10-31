City cemetery extending hours of operation for “Dia de los Muertos”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the “Day of the Dead” Holiday approaches, the City of Laredo Cemetery is announcing they are extending their hours of operation for Wednesday, November 1st and Thursday, November 2nd.

The cemetery will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. for both days, and the city says they understand the importance of the holiday and the community’s need to pay respect to their departed loved ones.

However, there are some rules the public must abide by for both days.

Noraida Negron, City of Laredo Communications Manager, says, “It will be prohibited to have alcoholic beverages or barbecues on site. So we’re asking people to be very respectful but to also come and pay their respect to their loved ones.”

On Friday, November 3rd, the cemetery will go back to its regular schedule of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.