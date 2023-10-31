City of Laredo Cemetary extends hours of operation for holidays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Cemetary has announced extended hours of operation for Dia de Los Muertos and All Saints Day.

The two-day holiday is this Wednesday and Thursday and cemetary officials anticipate large crowds.

To accommodate everyone, the gates will remain open on both days from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The community is reminded that the cemetery adheres to city ordinances prohibiting alcoholic beverages onsite.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Friday.

For additional questions, residents are urged to call 795-2070.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.