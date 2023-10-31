Shop Local
City of Laredo District Two Councilmember to hold Trunk or Treat event

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A City of Laredo official is inviting the community to a candy bash.

District Two Councilmember Daisy Campos-Rodriguez invites the community for an outdoor trunk-or-treat candy giveaway.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cigarroa Rec Center located at the 2201 Zacatecas Street.

A haunted house will also be available for the public to enjoy and celebrate the scariest night of the year.

