City prepares for Laredo’s first full marathon

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Runners of various age groups will be hitting the streets this weekend to take part in a historic event for Laredo.

This Sunday, the City of Laredo will hold its first ever full marathon which will start at UniTrade Stadium and end at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

Runners from Laredo, Texas and other cities are expected to take part in this event for a chance to qualify for marathons in bigger cities.

Organizers also invite the community members to witness history in the making.

“We encourage our community to you know participate in either cheering them on and things like but also be aware that there may be some street closures because of the marathon, they won’t last long, but this will happen on Sunday.

If you are thinking about participating in the event there’s still time to register.

The fee is $100, and the run will take place on Sunday at 7 a.m. at UniTrade Stadium.

