Clearing Skies, Cooler Than Average Temperatures

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large dry cool airmass over the northern Great Plains is blending in with the chilly airmass that is over our area extending south through much of Mexico. With clearing skies, temperatures at dawn will be near 40, high 30′s on low lying ground. With sunshine, we will warm into the 60′s during Wednesday, still far from the low 80′s that are average for this time of the year. We will slowly warm, reaching average or above temperatures beginning this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Cold Halloween
