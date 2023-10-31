Creed announces dates for 2024 reunion tour
(Gray News) – Creed is reuniting for a reunion tour in 2024 that will hit 40 cities across North America.
In July, the band announced the reunion for their first show in 12 years.
The band, featuring all four original members, will headline the Summer of ‘99 Cruise taking place the weekend of April 18-22 along with a second cruise the following weekend.
Following that cruise, the band will tour across the U.S. supported by artists including 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven, with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic and Big Wreck joining the tour on select dates.
The Summer of ‘99 tour will kick off in July.
The full list of tour dates can be found below:
July 17 - Green Bay, Wisconsin - Resch Center
July 19 - Monticello, Iowa - Great Jones County Fair
July 20 - Walker, Minnesota - Moondance Jam
July 23 - Simpsonville, South Carolina - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
July 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina - PNC Music Pavilion
July 26 - Bristow, Virginia - Jiffy Lube Live
July 27 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 30 - Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage
July 32 - Clarkston, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center
August 3 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania - The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 6 - Bridgeport, Connecticut - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 7 -Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 9 - St. Louis, Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 10 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Ruoff Music Center
August 13 - Nashville, Tennessee - Ascend Amphitheater
August 14 - Pelham, Alabama - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 16 - Tinley Park, Illinois - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 17 - Welch, Minnesota - Treasure Island Amphitheater
August 20 - Gilford, New Hampshire - BankNH Pavilion
August 21 - Boston, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center
August 23 - Hershey, Pennsylvania - Hersheypark Stadium
August 24 - Saratoga Springs, New York - Broadview Stage at SPAC
August 31 - San Bernardino, California | Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ‘99 And Beyond Festival)
September 1 - Wheatland, California - Toyota Amphitheatre
September 4 - Phoenix, Arizona - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
September 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheatre
September 7 - Denver, Colorado - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 10 - Rogers, Arizona - Walmart AMP
September 11 - Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion
September 13 - San Antonio, Texas - Frost Bank Center
September 14 - Houston, Texas - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September 16 - Brandon, Mississippi - Brandon Amphitheater
September 18 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 20 - Tampa, Florida - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
September 21 - West Palm Beach, Florida - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 24 - Jacksonville, Florida - Daily’s Place
September 25 - Alpharetta, Georgia - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 27 - Darien Lake, New York - Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 28 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
More information on the tour, including tickets, can be found on the band’s website.
