Inspect Halloween candy for safety, Laredo health experts say

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween is a festive time for kids who eagerly collect bags of candy while trick-or-treating. However, medical experts are cautioning parents to carefully examine the treats before indulging in the sugary delights, especially since the Halloween candy stash can last for weeks.

Family Nurse Practitioner Amada Roxana Gallardo emphasizes the importance of thorough candy inspection, stating, “We don’t want to ingest any candy where the wrapping is semi-open. If you see a little box, like ‘Nerds’ that has been opened, and you see it has tape on top of it, do not eat that candy, just toss it. Do not eat it. It might mean that it has been manipulated with something, and we do not know that. There’s a lot of bad out there, and we just want to take care of our children for their safety.”

In addition to the risk of tampered candy, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as “Rainbow Fentanyl.” This synthetic opioid is a staggering 50 times more potent than heroin and a staggering 100 times more potent than morphine. Rainbow Fentanyl is designed to resemble candy, coming in various vibrant colors, shapes, and sizes. The DEA underscores the lethality of this drug, noting that just two milligrams of Fentanyl, equivalent to 10-15 grains of table salt, can be a lethal dose.

Family Nurse Practitioner Gallardo further advises moderation when it comes to candy consumption, especially for children at higher risk of diabetes. She suggests, “Obviously not a lot of candy is good, especially for kids that are at higher risk of diabetes because their parents are diabetic or grandparents who have that symptom. We do want to be moderate and consume those candies in moderation.”

Apart from the candy inspection, parents should also consider food allergies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends checking candy labels to ensure allergens are not present, ensuring the safety and well-being of all trick-or-treaters throughout the year.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.