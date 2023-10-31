Shop Local
Laredo welcomes founder’s statue to downtown

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, October 31, Laredo commemorated a momentous occasion as the long-anticipated statue of the city’s founder, Don Tomas Sanchez, was officially installed near the heart of downtown. The statue now stands at the entrance of Laredo, extending a warm welcome to visitors, particularly those arriving from Mexico through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

In 1755, Tomas Sanchez, a Spanish captain and veteran, not only founded Laredo but also established Nuevo Laredo.

The selected site for this significant monument lies near the historic San Agustine District and the iconic San Agustine Cathedral.

Crafted by artist Armando Hinojosa, the statue stands ten feet tall, is cast in bronze, and weighs 2,500 pounds. Viviana Frank, a representative from Able City and Abrazo Partners, expressed her delight, saying, “It’s a beautiful day for the city of Laredo. The artist, Mr. Hinojosa, did a fantastic job on this beautiful statue. It’s an homage to the city. He put a lot of love into it, and we should all be proud.”

The installation of this monument comes as part of the first phase of the “Boulevard of the Americas” project. This comprehensive master plan aims to create a more pedestrian-friendly downtown area by widening sidewalks, revitalizing the area, and fostering business growth.

For more headlines. click here.

