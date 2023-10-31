Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire

Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney...
Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney World that had gotten stuck.(WESH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Dozens of people had to be evacuated from a stuck monorail at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the monorail became stuck near the Epcot parking lot due to a flat tire.

They said it took over an hour to rescue the 71 Disney guests.

A park spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
Internal investigation’s findings on UISD Superintendent
LPD identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin
Laredo motorcyclist dies after going into oncoming traffic
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident, authorities say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
18-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
18-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting

Latest News

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
FILE - Donald Trump addresses the Republican Leadership Conference, May 30, 2014, in New...
As Trump tried to buy Buffalo Bills, bankers doubted he’d get NFL’s OK, emails show at fraud trial
City prepares for Laredo’s first full marathon
City prepares for Laredo’s first full marathon
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Laredo welcomes founder’s statue to downtown
Laredo welcomes founder’s statue to downtown