SCAN provides new family resource center for Laredo residents

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization in Laredo has seen an increase in demand for resources for families of young children.

The organization Serving Children and Adults in need or SCAN is seeing new or current parents that are struggling with transitioning into roles as parents.

Recently SCAN said it has seen an increase in families not receiving enough resources when it comes to raising little ones at home.

As a result, SCAN opened its Family Resource Center for children ages 0 to 5 years of age.

“This project we plan to get kids medical screening and developmental screening. Once they go through the screening process here at the family resources center, we will have family support groups, breastfeeding groups, mindfulness for mothers. We are making sure we are seeing families as a whole,” said Angelica Ramirez.

Family Resource Center Coordinator Angelica Ramirez said the services range from behavioral screenings to offering support groups.

This place will serve as a hub for linking parents with the help they need.

Lupita Perez-Gonzalez, SCAN Program Director organizes a support group called, Mindful Mothers.

She said it’s common for people to push their feelings to the side.

“When we practice avoidance, we experience anxiety and depression, so we want parents to be aware of what it is that they are feeling and deal with it in a safe manner,” said Perez-Gonzalez.

She said they see parents struggle with mental health especially when they are faced with a financial situation.

If SCAN is not able to provide families with extensive care, people can be referred to another location to receive the help they need.

For more information about the Family Resource Center or any other program with SCAN, you can call 956-608-3852.

