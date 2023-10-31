TAMIU enters into agreement with Harmony School

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas A&M International University entered into an agreement with Harmony this week to help the school’s students with their college education.

The partnership will allow university representatives to meet with harmony students, including campus visits, to help them address any obstacles or challenges of college attendance.

They’ll also designate Harmony alumni attending TAMIU to help guide and support Harmony students.

TAMIU officials say they are ready to welcome more Harmony school students to the campus.

