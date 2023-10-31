Shop Local
TAMIU enters into agreement with Harmony School

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas A&M International University entered into an agreement with Harmony this week to help the school’s students with their college education.

The partnership will allow university representatives to meet with harmony students, including campus visits, to help them address any obstacles or challenges of college attendance.

They’ll also designate Harmony alumni attending TAMIU to help guide and support Harmony students.

TAMIU officials say they are ready to welcome more Harmony school students to the campus.

File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
LPD identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
18-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Webb County recognizes Pancreatic Awareness Month
Two injured in car crash in central Laredo
Webb County recognizes Pancreatic Awareness Month
TAMIU enters into agreement with Harmony School
