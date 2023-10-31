Two injured in central Laredo crash

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car crash involving two SUVs happened in central Laredo earlier today, leaving both vehicles with significant damage.

First responders got to the scene of the accident, at the intersection of Jarvis and Chihuahua, to provide medical assistance, and traffic congestion ensued due to the crash. As of now, no official statements have been released by local authorities regarding the incident, but according to eyewitnesses at the scene, two individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

The crash happened after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31. One of the SUVs involved in the crash suffered damage to its front grill, while the other bore damage to its driver-side door. The severity of the injuries sustained by the two individuals has not been disclosed, pending official updates from the authorities.

Traffic near the Jarvis and Chihuahua intersection has been disrupted, with vehicles slowly making their way through the area. Drivers are advised to be cautious and consider alternative routes until the accident scene has been cleared.

More details on the incident will be made available as the situation develops.

