Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Two injured in central Laredo crash

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car crash involving two SUVs happened in central Laredo earlier today, leaving both vehicles with significant damage.

First responders got to the scene of the accident, at the intersection of Jarvis and Chihuahua, to provide medical assistance, and traffic congestion ensued due to the crash. As of now, no official statements have been released by local authorities regarding the incident, but according to eyewitnesses at the scene, two individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

The crash happened after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31. One of the SUVs involved in the crash suffered damage to its front grill, while the other bore damage to its driver-side door. The severity of the injuries sustained by the two individuals has not been disclosed, pending official updates from the authorities.

Traffic near the Jarvis and Chihuahua intersection has been disrupted, with vehicles slowly making their way through the area. Drivers are advised to be cautious and consider alternative routes until the accident scene has been cleared.

More details on the incident will be made available as the situation develops.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
Internal investigation’s findings on UISD Superintendent
LPD identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin
Laredo motorcyclist dies after going into oncoming traffic
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident, authorities say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
18-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
18-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting

Latest News

Webb County recognizes Pancreatic Awareness Month
Webb County recognizes Pancreatic Awareness Month
TAMIU enters into agreement with Harmony School
TAMIU enters into agreement with Harmony School
Webb County recognizes Pancreatic Awareness Month
Webb County recognizes Pancreatic Awareness Month
TAMIU enters into agreement with Harmony School
TAMIU enters into agreement with Harmony Schools