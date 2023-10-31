Webb County recognizes Pancreatic Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the American Cancer Association, this year alone, over 64,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and over 50,000 of them will die from the disease.

November is designated as a Pancreatic Awareness Month in Webb County.

To bring awareness to the disease, the Webb County Courthouse will be lit in purple.

Health officials encourage you to ask your primary care physician what your risk factors are for the disease.

