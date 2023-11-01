Diocese of Laredo celebrates All Saints’ Day, set to celebrate All Souls’ Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - November 1 is known as All Saint’s Day, a day to celebrate all saints of the church and the Diocese of Laredo is inviting the community to a mass for All Souls Day.

The mass will take place on Nov. 2 at the Calvary Cemetery at the St. Augustine Pavilion at 4 p.m.

After the mass, there will be a Eucharistic Procession throughout the grounds.

