Diocese of Laredo celebrates All Saints’ Day, set to celebrate All Souls’ Day
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - November 1 is known as All Saint’s Day, a day to celebrate all saints of the church and the Diocese of Laredo is inviting the community to a mass for All Souls Day.
The mass will take place on Nov. 2 at the Calvary Cemetery at the St. Augustine Pavilion at 4 p.m.
After the mass, there will be a Eucharistic Procession throughout the grounds.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.