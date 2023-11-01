East Laredo residents seek resolution for ongoing tractor-trailer oil stains

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For nearly a year, residents living on a street in east Laredo have raised concerns over oil stains left behind by tractor-trailers that frequently park along its side. However, it’s not just the oil stains causing distress; there have been reports of trash left behind and even instances of suspicious activity in the area. Many residents are now urging the city to take action.

Dorel Drive, which lacks an outlet off Bob Bullock Loop, serves as the only entry and exit for those residing in the area. Surrounded by apartments, businesses, and even local wildlife, including deer, the area is a vibrant yet tightly-knit community. But it’s not the wildlife that’s causing problems; it’s the oil stains left behind by tractor-trailers that are causing significant concern among the residents.

A concerned resident expressed the worry shared by many: “We have semi trucks; technically, this is not a zoned area for semi trucks, but trucks have been coming.” Video footage provided by residents illustrates semi-trucks parked on the street and the substantial oil stains left on the asphalt.

The concerned resident further emphasized the gravity of the situation: “Oil is being spilled, garbage is being thrown in a residential area — not a good thing.” Unfortunately, the problem has been worsening with each passing month, prompting residents to reach out to local officials for assistance. However, their attempts to contact their councilperson have gone unanswered.

The disruption caused by tractor-trailers in the neighborhood extends beyond the residents; it could potentially affect the local wildlife inhabiting the area. Sheila Serna, representing the Rio Grande International Studies Center, pointed out the dangers of oil spills to the ecosystem. “That can then run into the shoulder, and when you have a rainfall event, that runoff can go into the nearest creeks or streams. That contaminates soil and those creeks and streams,” explained Serna.

Serna advised concerned residents to report spills like these to the state, specifically to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Ultimately, the people in the area are determined to see this problem resolved. The concerned resident emphasized, “I understand situations happen; you might have a mechanical problem. However, we would like to get it fixed and taken away promptly.”

Additionally, residents can also report these spills to the City of Laredo Environmental Service Department. Efforts to address the issue have also extended to reaching out to Council Member for District 3, Melissa Cigarroa. We continue to await a response from her on the matter.

