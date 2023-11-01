Shop Local
Female security guard injured following shooting at San Antonio mall

By WOAI
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX . (WOAI) - A security guard was injured following a shooting at a mall in San Antonio on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. at the North Star Mall at Macy’s

Police say a man in his 40s and a woman were attempting to shoplift when a loss prevention officer confronted them at the entrance of the store.

The man then shot the officer in the leg and fled.

Officers located the loss prevention officer inside a storage room.

She was taken to a San Antonio hospital where she is said to be in stable condition.

Both attempted shoplifters remain at large.

