Female security guard injured following shooting at San Antonio mall
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX . (WOAI) - A security guard was injured following a shooting at a mall in San Antonio on Tuesday.
The incident happened at around 8 p.m. at the North Star Mall at Macy’s
Police say a man in his 40s and a woman were attempting to shoplift when a loss prevention officer confronted them at the entrance of the store.
The man then shot the officer in the leg and fled.
Officers located the loss prevention officer inside a storage room.
She was taken to a San Antonio hospital where she is said to be in stable condition.
Both attempted shoplifters remain at large.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.