Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Former officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder expected to change plea in federal court

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)(AP)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - One of the five former Mermphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols, will change his plea from not guilty in federal court on Thursday, according to his attorney.

Desmond Mills, along with Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarius Bean, were charged with second-degree murder in connection to Nichols’ death. The five officers were caught on camera beating Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023.

Nichold died three days later.

The five former officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in court.

In September, they were all indicted by a federal grand jury on charges indicating they violated Nichols’ civil rights. The four counts include:

  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Excessive force and failure to intervene
  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Deliberate indifference
  • Conspiracy to witness-tamper
  • Obstruction of justice: witness-tampering

Mills’ attorney Blake Ballin confirmed his client plans to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in the federal case Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in car crash in central Laredo
Two injured in central Laredo crash
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
Internal investigation’s findings on UISD Superintendent
U.S. Border Patrol vehicle involved in accident
Border Patrol vehicle involved in an accident on Mines Road
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident, authorities say

Latest News

A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while...
Miner dies in accidental drowning while working to drain underground water, officials say
Laredo celebrates Day of the Dead with ‘Pan de Muerto’ tradition
Laredo celebrates Day of the Dead with ‘Pan de Muerto’ tradition
East Laredo residents seek resolution for ongoing tractor-trailer oil stains
East Laredo residents seek resolution for ongoing tractor-trailer oil stains
East Laredo residents seek resolution for ongoing tractor-trailer oil stains
East Laredo residents seek resolution for ongoing tractor-trailer oil stains
Lucy Allard, 5, and her brother Zeke Allard, 8, plant crosses in honor of the victims of this...
Why was Maine shooter allowed to have guns? Questions swirl in wake of massacre