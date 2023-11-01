KGNS viewer spots strange things in the sky Halloween night

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - What would Halloween be without something out of the ordinary or supernatural in the sky.

A KGNS viewer sent a video of what looked like a string of lights in the sky.

The viewer stated that her son looked up to the sky and saw a weird series of lights.

The family believes it may be related to some recent activity from Space-X.

Either way, it’s definitely something cool to spot with the family especially on Halloween night.

