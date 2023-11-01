Laredo celebrates Day of the Dead with ‘Pan de Muerto’ tradition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the vibrant celebrations of the Day of the Dead unfold on both sides of the border, a cherished Mexican tradition takes center stage in the local community.

Pan de Muerto, also known as “Bread of the Dead,” is making its annual appearance at Day of the Dead altars, serving as an offering for the departed. The bread is believed to act as a guiding beacon, leading the spirits of the deceased to their designated offerings placed by family members.

One local bakery, Cakeland, began selling the high-in-demand sweet bread about a week ago. Peter Barbosa, an employee at Cakeland, remarked on the enthusiasm for Pan de Muerto, saying, “People do love it. A lot of people do order here like 10 times for the small ones and the big ones too. They’re good and everything. It’s the celebration of the dead.”

The tradition of Pan de Muerto is characterized by its distinctive appearance, typically taking the form of a bun with crossbones added in extra dough. These elements symbolize the departed loved ones and the eternal life cycle.

The bread’s recipe includes orange zest, which infuses a citrusy flavor, and it is often topped with a sweet sugar coating.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.