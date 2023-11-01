Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Center for the Arts holds Dia de los Muertos celebration

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Many in our community are taking time to honor their past loved ones as part of Dia de Los Muertos including those in downtown Laredo.

On Wednesday, the Laredo Center for the Arts held its annual Dia de Los Muertos Cultural Celebration where they set up altars, catrinas and photographs of loved ones as well as pets who have passed away.

Bruno Rendon, the director of the Laredo Center for the Arts said since we are a binational community, it’s important to teach our youth about our cultural traditions.

“I think it’s important to educate children on this subject because it’s a tradition that has long been in Mexico and to show kids this lovely tradition,” said Rendon. “It’s wonderful because they get to know where they’re from and having an understanding where you’re from will also inform where you are going in the future.”

The public was invited to take part in free music, and a catrina contest.

The center holds this event every year for the community.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in car crash in central Laredo
Two injured in central Laredo crash
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
Internal investigation’s findings on UISD Superintendent
U.S. Border Patrol vehicle involved in accident
Border Patrol vehicle involved in an accident on Mines Road
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident, authorities say

Latest News

LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
Webb County Sheriff's Office file video
Webb County Sheriff’s Office says it is ready for the end of Title 42
Webb County Sheriff’s Office and local agencies to conduct mock drill
Laredo Center for the Arts holds Dia de los Muertos celebration
November proclaimed as Diabetes Awareness Month
November proclaimed as Diabetes Awareness Month