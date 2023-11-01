Laredo Center for the Arts holds Dia de los Muertos celebration

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Many in our community are taking time to honor their past loved ones as part of Dia de Los Muertos including those in downtown Laredo.

On Wednesday, the Laredo Center for the Arts held its annual Dia de Los Muertos Cultural Celebration where they set up altars, catrinas and photographs of loved ones as well as pets who have passed away.

Bruno Rendon, the director of the Laredo Center for the Arts said since we are a binational community, it’s important to teach our youth about our cultural traditions.

“I think it’s important to educate children on this subject because it’s a tradition that has long been in Mexico and to show kids this lovely tradition,” said Rendon. “It’s wonderful because they get to know where they’re from and having an understanding where you’re from will also inform where you are going in the future.”

The public was invited to take part in free music, and a catrina contest.

The center holds this event every year for the community.

