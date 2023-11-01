Laredo dermatologist Dr. Robert Hudson passes away

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Community is mourning the loss of a much loved physician.

Dr. Robert Hudson, Laredo’s long-standing dermatologist passed away on Tuesday from a rare heart condition.

He spent 41 years practicing dermatology in Laredo having moved here in 1982.

For decades, he was Laredo’s only dermatologist caring for thousands of patients young and old.

Dr. Hudson was 71-years-old.

Funeral services remain pending at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.