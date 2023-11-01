Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who is believed to be tied to a theft case.

The incident was reported on Sept. 18, 2023, at the 600 block of Logan Avenue.

Laredo Police posted a picture of the man wearing a blue shirt, and cap.

He was believed to be driving a pick-up truck.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this individual, you are urged to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via the Laredo Police Department App under “Subject ID”.

They ask that you reference case #23-0916 when submitting your tips to be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000.

