Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who is believed to be tied to a theft case.
The incident was reported on Sept. 18, 2023, at the 600 block of Logan Avenue.
Laredo Police posted a picture of the man wearing a blue shirt, and cap.
He was believed to be driving a pick-up truck.
If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this individual, you are urged to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
You can also submit an anonymous tip via the Laredo Police Department App under “Subject ID”.
They ask that you reference case #23-0916 when submitting your tips to be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.