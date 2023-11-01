LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo High School is remembering students who lost loved ones as well as students who have lost their lives by displaying their pictures and items at the center of the school.

The Spanish class of LBJ High School built a stage wide alter for Dia de los Muertos.

Some of the pictures on display are of music or film idols, others are of students who have passed away such as Alexandra Doria who lost her life in August during a car crash.

Another student who was honored was fallen Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza who was one of the 13 service members killed in the 2021 emergency evacuations in Afghanistan.

“We have relatives of David Lee Espinoza and other students that have passed,” said Dr. Maria Thelma Solis, LBJ Assistant Principal. “We also have individual alters of grandparents - a lot of parents have perished as well. Kids decide who they want to make the alter for but they understand the contents of the alter and the reason it looks the way it does.”

On Thursday, students will read poems and hold a fashion show during both lunches where students will be dressed as catrinas, the traditional symbol of Day of the Dead.

