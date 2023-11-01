Mobile phone use may impact sperm count, study says

(CNN) - Excessive mobile phone usage may affect sperm count, as per a recent study on male fertility.

Men aged 18 to 22 who used their phones over 20 times a day faced a 21 percent higher risk of low overall sperm count and a 30 percent higher risk of low sperm concentration.

In contrast, those who used their phones less frequently had significantly higher sperm counts and concentrations.

The study did not specify whether the men made calls, sent texts, or both.

Over the past 50 years, male sperm counts have dropped by over 50 percent worldwide.

