November proclaimed as Diabetes Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier today, city officials gathered together to proclaim November as Diabetes Awareness Month

More than 40,000 Laredoans suffer from diabetes, according to the city health department.

The proclamation aims to raise awareness about diabetes, its prevention, and organizers hope to emphasize the importance of early detection and management.

Officials say that the proclamation is needed now, more than ever, especially based on current trends in our community.

City of Laredo Health Department Chronic Disease Prevention Supervisor Homero Cantu told us, “I remember before, we had said people 45 years or older, but right now, we are finding people 33, 35 with diabetes. If you are overweight, have obesity, if you have a lack of physical activity, if you are smoking, if you’re dad or mom have diabetes, you need to check your levels.”

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino, who also attended the proclamation, added that educating the public is one of the first steps in getting people the help they need.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.