Pet of the Week: Maya

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services introduces us to a doggy named Maya.

Maya is a nine-year-old German Sheperd who is calm and very obedient.

Representatives at the shelter say Maya is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs.

Maya is spayed and has all her vaccinations and is ready for adoption.

If you would like to adopt her, you can call the shelter at 956-626-1860.

They are located at 5202 Maher Ave.

