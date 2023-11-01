Seven individuals sentenced in multi-year “Brain Freeze” drug trafficking case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation led by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office turns into a multi-year, multi-state investigation into a synthetic drug operation that has resulted in seven individuals being sentenced.

The investigation, known as the “Brain Freeze” case, started by targeting smoke shops in the Laredo and Zapata area and grew to include more than 24 separate business entities.

Federal search warrants issued back in 2015 resulted in the seizure of drugs and guns across two smoke shops, a residence, and two storage units.

Eventually, a Laredo-based smoke shop was implicated -- which led to a larger, intricate network, according to authorities.

The operation spanned Utah, California, Arizona, Texas, and Alaska.

Below is the press release from the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office with additional information on the charges faced by the defendants and their names:

HOUSTON, Texas, November 1, 2023 - Seven individuals have been sentenced following a multi-year, multi-state investigation into a synthetic drug trafficking operation, culminating in the landmark “Brain Freeze” case.

The convicted defendants - Daniel Bowles, Ratchanee McCauley, Don Jessop, Thirawat Athikulrat, Chaunphit Srithongrung, Ernesto Salazar, and Frank Gonzalez - held various roles within the extensive operation spanning Utah, California, Arizona, Texas, and Alaska.

Charges included Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Defraud, Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute or Posses with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Controlled Substance Analogue, Money Laundering Conspiracy, Money Laundering Spending, Money Laundering Concealment, and Manufacture, Distribute with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance Analogue.

The investigation led by the Zapata Sheriff’s Office investigators, initiated by targeting Smoke Shops in the Laredo and Zapata, Texas area, grew to encompass more than 24 separate business entities. The investigation also linked multiple smoke shops in Virginia, Ohio, Texas, Maryland, and Oklahoma, to Bowles.

On April 23, 2015, Federal Search Warrants were executed resulting in the seizure of approximately 50 lbs. of Synthetic Cannabinoids and 10 firearms across two smoke shops, a residence, and two storage units. A further investigation into the Laredo-based Titty Twister smoke shops, owned by a former employee of the Sizzle Smoke Shop and supplied by Bowles, led to more seizures of CSA, firearms, and $35,000 in US currency.

The investigation eventually narrowed its focus on Bowles and his Drug Trafficking Organization, revealing an intricate network. Don Jessop took orders in Salt Lake City, Utah, which were filled and shipped by Chaunphit Srithongrung and Thirawat Athikulrat in California, and payments for products were made to Bowles and Ratchanee McCauley in Cave Creek, AZ.

Financial records indicate that between 2012 and 2019, Bowles received over $15.4 million in illicit proceeds. A 22-count sealed indictment was obtained on October 10, 2019, resulting in the arrest of six defendants across California, Utah, and Arizona, with Bowles surrendering to the US Marshals subsequently.

Despite the pandemic’s challenges, all defendants traveled to Houston to be sentenced, marking a significant milestone in the fight against synthetic drug trafficking.

Assistant United States Attorney Graciela Rodriguez Lindberg lauded the investigation and prosecution, emphasizing the complexity of the offenses, the breadth of the investigation, the vast amount of financial and business records analyzed, and the significant sentences and forfeitures resulting from the team’s patience and tenacity.

