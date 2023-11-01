TxDOT urges drivers to End the Streak of daily deaths on Texas roads

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - So far this year, more than 3100 people have died on Texas roadways, that’s according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

With the purpose of reducing these statistics, TxDOT is promoting its End the Streak campaign across 25 of its districts to remind drivers to stay alert when behind the wheel.

According to TxDOT, some of the common causes of car crashes are drinking and driving, speeding and distracted driving; all of which officials say are preventable.

Raul Leal with TxDOT is asking drivers to help end the streak by taking more personal responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.

“As a driver, when you leave your house, it’s not just getting to work its negotiating, all the things, the traffic, delays, anything that comes your way, but you have to be able to negotiate those well in order to be to get to your destination safely,” said Leal. “You have to be patient, slow down, use drive thru conditions, if it’s wet out there slow down. There’s a number of things we do as drivers that we don’t even think about.”

Leal said that TxDOT has a goal to get to zero deaths by the year 2050.

TxDOT has invested 17 billion dollars in safety improvements through the state’s 10-year plan.

