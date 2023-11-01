‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
(Gray News) - Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are once touring again.
The bands announced The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour 2024 on Monday, unveiling 36 concerts scheduled to take place from March through September.
“Skynyrd Nation!! We heard ya! We’re bringing the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with ZZ Top to a city near you in 2024!” Lynyrd Skynyrd shared online.
The 2024 tour kicks off March 8, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia, before the two bands travel across the nation with stops in New York, Texas and California.
According to People, Black Stone Cherry will appear as opening the act for certain shows in March and April of next year, while The Outlaws are expected to open on later dates.
Tickets for the concerts are currently available on presale until Nov. 2 before general on-sale tickets go on sale Nov. 3.
The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour dates are below:
March 8 – Savannah, Ga. - Enmarket Arena
March 9 – Estero, Fla. - Hertz Arena
March 14 – Greenville, S.C - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 15 – Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.
March 16 – Columbia, S.C. - Colonial Life Arena *
March 22 – Bossier City, La. - Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 23 – Southhaven, Miss. - Landers Center
March 24 – Macon, Ga. - Macon Amphitheater
March 28 – Lexington, Ky. - Rupp Arena
March 29 – Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum
March 30 – Charleston, W. Va. - Charleston Coliseum
April 4 – Biloxi, Miss. - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
April 5 – Tallahassee, Fla. - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
April 6 – Huntsville, Ala. - Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
April 12 – Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center
April 13 – Moline, Ill. - Vibrant Arena
April 14 – Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center
April 18 – North Little Rock, Ark. - Simmons Bank Arena
April 19 – Lafayette, La. - Cajundome
April 20 – Corpus Christi, Texas - American Bank Center
Aug. 9 – Mount Pleasant, Mich. - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Aug. 15 – Syracuse, N.Y. - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 16 – Bethel, N.Y. - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 17 – Mansfield, Mass. - Xfinity Center
Aug. 22 – Wantagh, N.Y. - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 23 – Gilford, N.H. - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 24 – Hartford, Conn. - The Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 5 – Alpharetta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach
Sept. 8 – Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 12 – Darien Center, N.Y. - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 14 – Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 19 – Concord, Calif. - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sept. 21 – Auburn, Wash. - White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 – Ridgefield, Wash. - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
