Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County Sheriff’s Office and local agencies to conduct mock drill

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Core Civic, the Laredo Fire Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and Constable Pct. 2 Mike Villarreal is gearing up for a comprehensive mock drill.

This exercise is set to test and evaluate their mobilization plans, policies, procedures, and staff readiness, with a particular focus on the movement of personnel, patients, and equipment.

The mock drill is taking place on Thursday, November 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Core Civic located at 4702 E Saunders Street.

The public should expect increased emergency services and personnel movements during the exercise.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in car crash in central Laredo
Two injured in central Laredo crash
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
Internal investigation’s findings on UISD Superintendent
U.S. Border Patrol vehicle involved in accident
Border Patrol vehicle involved in an accident on Mines Road
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident
Man suffers critical head injury in motorcycle accident, authorities say

Latest News

LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
Webb County Sheriff's Office file video
Laredo Center for the Arts holds Dia de los Muertos celebration
November proclaimed as Diabetes Awareness Month
November proclaimed as Diabetes Awareness Month