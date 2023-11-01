Webb County Sheriff’s Office and local agencies to conduct mock drill
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Core Civic, the Laredo Fire Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and Constable Pct. 2 Mike Villarreal is gearing up for a comprehensive mock drill.
This exercise is set to test and evaluate their mobilization plans, policies, procedures, and staff readiness, with a particular focus on the movement of personnel, patients, and equipment.
The mock drill is taking place on Thursday, November 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Core Civic located at 4702 E Saunders Street.
The public should expect increased emergency services and personnel movements during the exercise.
