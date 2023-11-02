Apparent fire reported at Laredo Goodwill Store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An apparent fire is reported at a thrift store in north Laredo Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Goodwill store located at 5901 San Dario Ave. at around 6 p.m.

Laredo Fire officials were seen putting the fires out and assessing the damages.

According to a witness, a trash bin caught fire, but that has not been confirmed by Laredo Fire at this time.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

