Apparent fire reported at Laredo Goodwill Store

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An apparent fire is reported at a thrift store in north Laredo Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Goodwill store located at 5901 San Dario Ave. at around 6 p.m.

Laredo Fire officials were seen putting the fires out and assessing the damages.

According to a witness, a trash bin caught fire, but that has not been confirmed by Laredo Fire at this time.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

KGNS News will keep you updated as more details become available.

