Bethany House and H-E-B give back to homebound residents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization kicked off the giving season by preparing thousands of ready-to eat meals for those in need.

It was a busy morning in the kitchen of Bethany House of Laredo as representatives from the shelter and H-E-B helped pack the meals for seniors who won’t be able to attend this year’s Feast of Sharing.

Thousands of meals were packed with ham, sausage beans, and bread.

This is an annual tradition that started back in 1989 and continues to this day.

H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing event will take place at the Sames Auto Arena this Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy the festivities as well as a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

It’s free and open to the public while supplies last.

