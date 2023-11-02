Car crash at McPherson and Bustamente intersection

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car crash at the intersection of McPherson and Bustamante has prompted Laredo police officers to direct traffic in the affected area.

The crash involved a car and an SUV, and while there is no official word on injuries at this time, the damage sustained by the vehicles appears to be significant.

The incident, which happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, has led to a temporary disruption in the flow of traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if they are traveling through the area while cleanup crews work to clear the scene and ensure the safety of all involved parties.

Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and will provide updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, the Laredo Police Department remains on-site to manage traffic.

