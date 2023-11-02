Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Car crash at McPherson and Bustamente intersection

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car crash at the intersection of McPherson and Bustamante has prompted Laredo police officers to direct traffic in the affected area.

The crash involved a car and an SUV, and while there is no official word on injuries at this time, the damage sustained by the vehicles appears to be significant.

The incident, which happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, has led to a temporary disruption in the flow of traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if they are traveling through the area while cleanup crews work to clear the scene and ensure the safety of all involved parties.

Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and will provide updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, the Laredo Police Department remains on-site to manage traffic.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Laredo dermatologist Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Apparent fire reported at Laredo Goodwill Store
LFD: trash compactor behind Goodwill caught fire
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
Two injured in car crash in central Laredo
Two injured in central Laredo crash
KGNS viewer spots strange things in the sky Halloween night
KGNS viewer spots strange things in the sky Halloween night

Latest News

Driver to face charges following three vehicle crash on Loop 20
Webb County agencies conduct mock drill for emergency preparedness
Accident on McPherson and Bustamante
Car collision reported in central Laredo
Webb County agencies conduct mock drill for emergency preparedness
Webb County agencies conduct mock drill for emergency preparedness