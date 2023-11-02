Shop Local
Driver to face charges following three vehicle crash on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is expected to face charges following a multiple vehicle crash that was reported at a busy Laredo intersection.

The crash happened on Loop 20 in front of the Laredo International Airport on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m.

Video shows the severe damage to both vehicles that prompted multiple first responders to the scene.

According to Laredo Police, three vehicles were involved in the collision.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; however, police say they do not appear to be life-threatening.

